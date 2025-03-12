Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.14. 56,285,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 89,133,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after acquiring an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,123,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

