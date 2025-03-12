Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

