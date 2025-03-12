LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.98 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 871444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

