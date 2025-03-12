MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 32805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MacDonald Mines Exploration
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.