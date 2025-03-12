Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
