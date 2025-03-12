MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

