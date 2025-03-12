Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CFO Dennis B. Story Sells 2,788 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MANH opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.48 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.47.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after purchasing an additional 578,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.