Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.16% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Announces Dividend

About Matthews China Discovery Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.4055 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

