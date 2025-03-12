MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 398 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $22.67.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

