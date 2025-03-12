Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

Mayne Pharma Group stock remained flat at $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.60.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

