Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
Mayne Pharma Group stock remained flat at $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.60.
Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mayne Pharma Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.