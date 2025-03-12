MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDB Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.92% of MDB Capital worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

MDB Capital Price Performance

Shares of MDBH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.94. MDB Capital has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.00.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.