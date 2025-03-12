Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 710.0% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 710.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,898. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

