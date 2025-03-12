Michael J. Schall Acquires 4,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

