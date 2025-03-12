Michelle Catherine Ressler Sells 10,000 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total transaction of C$65,088.00.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$435.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

