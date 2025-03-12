Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.45. 28,250,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,418,240. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $376.91 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

