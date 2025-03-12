MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $247.20 and last traded at $253.78. 8,695,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,778,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.