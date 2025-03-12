Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $19,323.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $19,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,067.91. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSEX opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. Bank of America started coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

