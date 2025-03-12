Miller Financial Services LLC Takes $217,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,832,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after acquiring an additional 549,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

