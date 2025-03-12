Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 81.04%.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

Mobius Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.14 ($1.70). 131,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.57. Mobius Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.01 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £151.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.