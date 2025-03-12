monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in monday.com stock on February 11th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get monday.com alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

monday.com Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.82. 1,356,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,437. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 404.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.85. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

View Our Latest Report on monday.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.