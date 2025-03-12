Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4759 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 18.5% increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
MNSKY remained flat at C$9.80 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.43.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
