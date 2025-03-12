Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4759 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 18.5% increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

MNSKY remained flat at C$9.80 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.43.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.