Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

