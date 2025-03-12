Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,344 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $473.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

