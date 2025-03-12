Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $365.35 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.40.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

