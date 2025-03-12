Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.