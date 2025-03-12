Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $486.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

