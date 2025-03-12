Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 395,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.