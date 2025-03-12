Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

