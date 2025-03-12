Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,903 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

