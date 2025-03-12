Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 701.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $212.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

