Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 0.4 %

TEX opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,625. The trade was a 17.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,382 shares of company stock worth $1,046,273 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

