Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

