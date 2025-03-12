Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,592,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.56 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.97.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.