Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TKO Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after buying an additional 383,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 60,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 245,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,825,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,975,523.50. This represents a 15.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,490,445 shares of company stock valued at $386,746,551 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.12 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.