Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

