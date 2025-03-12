Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares $1.09 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of MSI opened at $412.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

