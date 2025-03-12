Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 565.1% from the February 13th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 51.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $158,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.19. The trade was a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,216 shares of company stock valued at $302,766. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.26. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $47,100.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

