Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 373.68% from the stock’s current price.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.