Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 373.68% from the stock’s current price.
Mural Oncology Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
