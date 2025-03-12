MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

