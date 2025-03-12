Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

