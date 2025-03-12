Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,930 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Natera were worth $68,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 37.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,150,756.13. This trade represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,946 shares of company stock valued at $47,212,702. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Natera Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

