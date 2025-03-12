National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 208,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.
