National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 208,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.