National Bank Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCS. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of TCS opened at C$39.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.11 million, a P/E ratio of 228.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.34. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$32.00 and a twelve month high of C$47.51.

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 900 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

