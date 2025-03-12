National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Price Performance

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.93. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.4478 dividend. This is a boost from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

