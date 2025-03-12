Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calvert US Select Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CVSE opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. Calvert US Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Calvert US Select Equity ETF (CVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of select US large-cap companies that supports sustainability through global environmental or societal activities and are considered leaders in managing financially material ESG factors.

