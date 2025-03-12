Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,050,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 300,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $780.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $49.93.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

