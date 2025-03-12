Natural Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 88,100 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 88,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Haleon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Haleon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Haleon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

