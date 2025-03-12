Natural Investments LLC Invests $356,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,238,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,414,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 11,153.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 441,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GL opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.