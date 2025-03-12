Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

