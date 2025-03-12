Natural Investments LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $256.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average of $227.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.